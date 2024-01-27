Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $610.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Redburn Atlantic from $550.00 to $610.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Redburn Atlantic’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.61. Netflix has a one year low of $285.33 and a one year high of $579.64. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

