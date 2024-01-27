American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.45. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,634 shares of company stock worth $2,560,937. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 3.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 74,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 98,619 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.