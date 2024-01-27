Barclays Trims Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Target Price to $115.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bunge Global from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.38.

NYSE BG opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.80. Bunge Global has a 12-month low of $87.86 and a 12-month high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.61.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 533.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

