Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of BOH opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $79.68. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

