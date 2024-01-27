Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE AAMC opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76. Altisource Asset Management has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $30.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $637,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Stories

