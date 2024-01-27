Redburn Atlantic Begins Coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY)

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $41.20. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.86 billion during the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

