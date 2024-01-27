Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens lowered Alkami Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Alkami Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.40.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.47 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 22.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,905.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 425,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,428.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $2,264,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,900 shares of company stock worth $4,766,869 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Path Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Alkami Technology by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,832,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,040,000 after purchasing an additional 503,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 473,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

