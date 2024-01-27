AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 981.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 14.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGNC Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

