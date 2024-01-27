Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $170.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

PG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.15. 8,356,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $158.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,602.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $4,844,497.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,956 shares of company stock valued at $41,971,013 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

