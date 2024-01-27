Anpario’s (ANP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Anpario (LON:ANP – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Anpario Stock Up 4.0 %
LON:ANP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.37. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 358 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,386.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16.
About Anpario
