Anpario’s (ANP) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

LON:ANP opened at GBX 262.50 ($3.34) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 238.37. Anpario has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 358 ($4.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £63.16 million, a P/E ratio of 2,386.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.62 and a quick ratio of 5.16.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

