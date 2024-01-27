Atlantic Lithium’s (ALL) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium (LON:ALL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on the stock.

Atlantic Lithium Price Performance

Shares of LON ALL opened at GBX 20.45 ($0.26) on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium has a 1-year low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 42.30 ($0.54). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.24. The company has a market cap of £128.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,045.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Lithium

In other Atlantic Lithium news, insider Neil Lindsey Herbert bought 160,500 shares of Atlantic Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £35,310 ($44,866.58). 42.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

