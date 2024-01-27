Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on JLP

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

About Jubilee Metals Group

Shares of LON JLP opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Tuesday. Jubilee Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 13 ($0.17). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of £169.29 million, a PE ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.60.

(Get Free Report)

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.