Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 13 ($0.17) price objective on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.
