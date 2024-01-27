Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on the stock.

Eurocell Stock Performance

Eurocell stock opened at GBX 126 ($1.60) on Tuesday. Eurocell has a 12-month low of GBX 98.80 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 169.88 ($2.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 116.72. The stock has a market cap of £141.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,145.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eurocell

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 67,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £79,746.76 ($101,330.06). In other Eurocell news, insider Michael Scott sold 67,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.50), for a total value of £79,746.76 ($101,330.06). Also, insider Kate Allum acquired 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £1,693.95 ($2,152.41). Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company offers UPVC windows; PVCU, Vista, bi-fold, French, composite, and aluminium bi-fold doors; garden rooms; tiled roofs, UPVC conservatories, UPVC fascias and soffits, and UPVC interior products; guttering and rainwater pipes; and cavity closers, profile systems, decking and balustrade, composite fencing, vinyl flooring, and lantern roofs.

