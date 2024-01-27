Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $490.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $390.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NFLX. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $570.42. 12,755,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

