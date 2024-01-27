Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$45.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$53.19.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at C$44.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93. The company has a market cap of C$57.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$37.09 and a twelve month high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.8788927 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suncor Energy

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. In other news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total transaction of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.