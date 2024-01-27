Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $86.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,887,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,878. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after buying an additional 1,092,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

