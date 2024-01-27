Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$77.00 at Desjardins

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$82.00 to C$77.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Imperial Oil from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$85.67.

TSE IMO opened at C$77.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$76.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$76.27. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.30. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of C$13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.3791946 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

