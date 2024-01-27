ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECN. National Bankshares downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded ECN Capital from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.89.

TSE ECN opened at C$2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$786.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 3.81. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.65 and a 12 month high of C$3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$523,725.00. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

