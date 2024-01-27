Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,345 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 11,485,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,914,585. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $79.78.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

