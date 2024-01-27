Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,363 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $97,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,180,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 38,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 30,005 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.94. 8,551,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.76 and a 12 month high of $272.86. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

