Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Acquires £18,000.36 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Rachel Tongue acquired 252 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7,143 ($90.76) per share, with a total value of £18,000.36 ($22,872.12).

Games Workshop Group Stock Up 3.3 %

GAW opened at GBX 9,935 ($126.24) on Friday. Games Workshop Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,305 ($105.53) and a fifty-two week high of £118.50 ($150.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.80, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of £3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,348.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of £100.24 and a 200-day moving average of £104.42.

Games Workshop Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 120 ($1.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $50.00. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,283.69%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

