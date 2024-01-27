Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Sells £94,000 in Stock

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Free Report) insider Alex Cheatle sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total transaction of £94,000 ($119,440.91).
Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:TENG opened at GBX 85.25 ($1.08) on Friday. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 75.66 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.40). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 95.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.38. The company has a market capitalization of £72.78 million, a P/E ratio of 1,705.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.
About Ten Lifestyle Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ten Lifestyle Group
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.