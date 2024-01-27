Insider Selling: Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells 634,000 Shares of Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Henrik Bang sold 634,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.18), for a total transaction of £589,620 ($749,199.49).

Netcall Trading Up 1.1 %

NET opened at GBX 96 ($1.22) on Friday. Netcall plc has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 117 ($1.49). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,166.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 84.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 84.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Netcall in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Netcall

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

