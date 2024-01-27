Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an underperform rating and a $5.20 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Wipro from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wipro from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.82.

NYSE WIT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02. Wipro has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Wipro by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 183,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wipro by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wipro by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

