Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aethlon Medical from $90.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEMD

Aethlon Medical Trading Down 6.2 %

AEMD stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEMD. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 126,160 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.