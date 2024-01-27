Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

AMPH stock opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $29.91 and a twelve month high of $67.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,709,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $7,172,361.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,104,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,290,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 283,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,078,423 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after acquiring an additional 45,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

