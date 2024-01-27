Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Athersys Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 76,297 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 599.6% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 113,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 96,967 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 841,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Athersys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Athersys during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

