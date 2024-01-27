Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.99.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.