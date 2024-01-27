Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Trading Down 2.1 %
NYSE FENG opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.14.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Company Profile
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
