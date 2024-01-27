Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $239.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ITW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $242.27.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $262.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,780. Illinois Tool Works has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.85. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

