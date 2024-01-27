PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PCG. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get PG&E alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCG

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $16.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). PG&E had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PG&E in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.