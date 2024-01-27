Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Mastech Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 794,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mastech Digital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Mastech Digital by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastech Digital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,558 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

