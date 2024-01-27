Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MHH opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. Mastech Digital has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.34 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Mastech Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $47.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mastech Digital
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.