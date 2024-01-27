Argus Downgrades Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) to Hold

Argus downgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an inline rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $19.15. 7,811,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,104,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 334,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 11,777 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 152,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 41,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

