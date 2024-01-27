Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $1.97 Million in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 339.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,592,000 after buying an additional 493,297 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 431,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.14.
Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSE:BBWI traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $42.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,094,591. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $49.55.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.
