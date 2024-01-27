Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,032 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Mondelez International worth $118,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,683. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.