Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 15,833 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 106,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DPZ shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $483.00 to $461.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.00.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $419.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.53 and its 200-day moving average is $386.46. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $432.49. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

