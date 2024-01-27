Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 84.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 529,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 242,567 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $30,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,165,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,029,284. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,242. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SLB

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.