Main Street Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Main Street Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.0% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,805. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The company has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

