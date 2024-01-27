General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GD shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.38.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GD traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $265.07. 1,329,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,873. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.70. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $267.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

