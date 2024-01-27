Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Trimmed by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hilton Worldwide worth $45,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE HLT traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $192.63. 1,676,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,703. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.83 and its 200 day moving average is $161.14. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.86 and a 52 week high of $193.15. The company has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.