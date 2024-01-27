Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 86,643 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,643 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Valero Energy worth $42,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.23.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,270,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

