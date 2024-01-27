Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target to $52.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $34.86. 746,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,288. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,759,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,739 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,625,000 after purchasing an additional 494,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 27.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,562,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,085,000 after buying an additional 545,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

