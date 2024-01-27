Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $2,985,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,071,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,312,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock worth $364,010,045 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Wolfe Research raised Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Argus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.94. 4,815,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,573,511. The firm has a market cap of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.65 and a 52-week high of $285.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.