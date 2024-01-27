Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) PT Lowered to $0.75

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.50 to $0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GOEV. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Canoo from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Canoo Trading Down 4.5 %

Canoo stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,981,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,385,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.39. Canoo has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canoo will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canoo by 32.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Canoo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Canoo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Canoo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

