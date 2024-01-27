First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.50. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.66. 4,860,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,241,774. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.52. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.