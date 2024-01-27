Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s FY2024 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $167.87.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $159.51. 5,591,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,459,136. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.