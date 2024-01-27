Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,822. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.98 and a 52-week high of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1137 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $4.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.