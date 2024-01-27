EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENS. William Blair lowered EnerSys from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.96. The stock had a trading volume of 170,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,317. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in EnerSys by 625.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in EnerSys by 189.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

