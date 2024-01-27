Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) PT Raised to $81.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer cut Procore Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.87.

Shares of PCOR traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,590. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $76.86.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $4,039,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,144,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 1,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,650 shares of company stock worth $23,234,166. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 311.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 487,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 369,427 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,460,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

