Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider's stock.

Team Price Performance

TISI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 17,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Institutional Trading of Team

About Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Team during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

