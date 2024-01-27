Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Team Price Performance
TISI stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.98. 17,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,007. Team has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The company has a market cap of $30.49 million, a P/E ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%.
Institutional Trading of Team
About Team
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
