Roth Mkm Boosts Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $422.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $406.00 to $422.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a hold rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.31.

Shares of Boston Beer stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.03. 75,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,690. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $348.40 and a 200-day moving average of $351.80. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $296.27 and a 12 month high of $420.49.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.88 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total transaction of $36,199.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 306 shares of company stock valued at $105,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Beer by 27.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at $2,159,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

